Factbox: Major insurers of U.S. bail bonds

NEW YORK (Reuters) - These companies earned the most premium income from issuing bail bonds in the United States in 2019, according to the latest full-year figures available from insurance credit agency AM Best.

FILE PHOTO: The Los Angeles County Men's Jail is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Also listed are their contributions to the “No on Prop 25” campaign led by the American Bail Coalition (ABC), an industry group of bail-bond insurers. That three-year campaign used a 2020 ballot initiative to derail a law that would have eliminated for-profit bail in California.

Insurers and bail agents have stepped up spending to oppose such changes in other U.S. states.

The companies did not respond to calls and emails seeking comment.

BANKERS FINANCIAL CORP

St. Petersburg, Florida-based company that sells bail bonds through Bankers Surety

2019 Direct Premiums Written (DPW): $244.2 million

Contribution to “No on Prop 25” campaign: $1.117 million

FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD

Toronto-based Fairfax is the parent of ABC member Crum & Forster, Bail USA and other companies

*2019 DPW: $192.2 million

Contribution to “No on Prop 25” campaign: $336,596

*Includes the bail-bond business formerly owned by Tokio Marine, which Fairfax bought in 2019

FINANCIAL CASUALTY & SURETY INC

Houston, Texas-based subsidiary of FC&S Holdings

2019 DPW: $172.6 million

Contribution to “No on Prop 25” campaign: $444,496

LEXINGTON NATIONAL INSURANCE CORP

Cockeysville, Maryland-based

2019 DPW: $153.9 million

Contribution to “No on Prop 25” campaign: $893,156

PALMETTO SURETY CORP

Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina-based

2019 DPW: $136.2 million

Contribution to “No on Prop 25” campaign: $0

AMERICAN BAIL COALITION MEMBER INSURERS

Along with Bankers and Crum & Forster, the following companies are members of the ABC and provide the majority of the insurance trade group’s funding. The companies did not respond to calls and emails requesting comment, or referred questions to the ABC.

AIA SURETY CO

Based in Calabasas, California. Part of IAT Insurance Group.

2019 DPW: $153.6 million, including IAT and subsidiaries.

Contribution to “No on Prop 25” campaign: $1.114 million

AMERICAN SURETY CO

Indianapolis, Indiana-based

2019 DPW: $77.7 million

Contribution to “No on Prop 25” campaign: $833,615

SUN SURETY INSURANCE CO

Rapid City, South Dakota-based

2019 DPW: $29.8 million

Contribution to “No on Prop 25” campaign: $42,634

UNIVERSAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO

Hudsonville, Michigan-based

2019 DPW: $37.9 million

Contribution to “No on Prop 25” campaign: $67,429

WHITECAP SURETY CO

Bigfork, Montana-based

2019 DPW: $2.4 million

Contribution to “No on Prop 25” campaign: $0

Sources: AM Best, California state election records 2017-2020, American Bail Coalition.