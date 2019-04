FILE PHOTO: Former energy lobbyist David Bernhardt waits to testify before a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on his nomination of to be Interior secretary, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. senators on Thursday voted to confirm former energy lobbyist David Bernhardt as Secretary of the Department of Interior.

With voting still ongoing, Bernhardt had secured 53 votes in favor of his confirmation versus 39 opposed.