U.S. Interior Department watchdog sends Zinke probe to DOJ: Washington Post

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke testifies before a Senate Appropriations Interior, Environment and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing on the FY2019 funding request and budget justification for the Interior Department, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Interior Department’s acting inspector general has referred a probe into Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s conduct to the U.S. Justice Department for further investigation, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

Mary Kendall, the acting inspector general of the Interior Department, is conducting at least three probes into Zinke’s conduct, including his involvement in a Montana land deal, and a decision not to grant two tribes approval to run a casino in Connecticut. It was not clear which probe had been sent to the Justice Department.