Trump administration plans to sue California over net neutrality law: Washington Post

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration plans to sue California over the new net neutrality law the state enacted on Sunday, according to an article in the Washington Post.

The lawsuit will be brought by the Justice Department, the report said, and comes after California enacted a law opposing internet service providers from blocking or throttling traffic or offering paid fast lanes, also known as paid prioritization.

Representatives from the White House and Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.