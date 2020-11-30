FCC chairman Ajit Pai plans to step down January 20

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of Federal Communications Commission Ajit Pai testifies during an oversight hearing held by the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee to examine the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in Washington, U.S. June 24, 2020. Alex Wong/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai, who oversaw the repeal of landmark U.S. net neutrality rules and a series of key spectrum auctions, said Monday he plans to leave the commission on Jan. 20.

Pai’s departure will come the same day President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office. Under Pai, the FCC voted 3-2 in 2017 to repeal the Obama administration’s 2015 net neutrality rules barring internet service providers (ISPs) from blocking or slowing internet content or offering paid “fast lanes.”