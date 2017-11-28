FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FCC Chairman Pai proposes rolling back net neutrality rules by three years
November 28, 2017 / 7:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

FCC Chairman Pai proposes rolling back net neutrality rules by three years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission’s chairman said on Tuesday he is proposing rolling back “net neutrality” rules to where they were three years ago, a move he says will not damage online access, as critics have argued.

Ajit Pai, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, testifies before a Senate Appropriations Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

He argued against critics like Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), saying the rollback in rules would not allow Internet providers to selectively limit information and would, contrary to critics, broaden access to broadband services.

“So when you get past the wild accusations, fearmongering, and hysteria, here’s the boring bottom line:  The plan to restore Internet freedom would return us to the light touch, market-based approach under which the Internet thrived,” he said in a speech at the libertarian-leaning R Street Institute.

Reporting by Diane Bartz and Ginger Gibson; editing by Jonathan Oatis

