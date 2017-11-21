New York Attorney General investigating false 'net neutrality' comments to FCC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New York State Attorney Eric Schneiderman on Tuesday said he has been investigating for six months who posted significant numbers of fake comments filed with the Federal Communications Commission in its review of net neutrality rules.

The FCC got more than 22 million comments during its review and several researchers found evidence that significant numbers of submissions were fake.

Schneiderman said Tuesday the “FCC has refused multiple requests for crucial evidence.”

The FCC did not immediately comment.

On Tuesday FCC Chairman Ajit Pai proposed reversing the Obama era net neutrality rules.