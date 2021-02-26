FCC votes to finalize rules for new temporary low-income internet subsidy

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said Thursday it had voted to finalize rules for a temporary $3.2 billion program funded by Congress to provide lower-income Americans with discounts on monthly internet service and on purchasing a laptop or tablet computer.

Internet access has become even more critical during the COVID-19 pandemic as millions of children attend school online. The discounts are worth up to $50 a month for internet service, and up to $75 on Tribal Lands. The FCC expects the program to be open to eligible households within the next 60 days.