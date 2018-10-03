Groups representing internet providers sue California over net neutrality

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Four industry groups representing major internet providers and cable companies on Wednesday filed suit seeking to block California’s new law to mandate net neutrality rules.

FILE PHOTO: California Governor Jerry Brown delivers his final state of the state address in Sacramento, California, U.S., January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Fred Greaves/File Photo

The suit from the groups, which represent companies including AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc, came after the U.S. Justice Department on Sunday filed its own suit to block the new law.

California Governor Jerry Brown signed legislation Sunday to restore open internet protections known as net neutrality in the state after the Trump administration repealed the rules in December 2017.