U.S. House approves net neutrality bill but faces long odds

FILE PHOTO: Net neutrality advocates rally in front of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) ahead of Thursday's expected FCC vote repealing so-called net neutrality rules in Washington, U.S., December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a bill on a 232 to 190 vote to reinstate landmark net neutrality protections adopted in 2015, but the effort faces an uphill battle to become law.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday the bill that would reverse the Federal Communications Commission December 2017 repeal will be “dead on arrival,” and the White House said aides would recommend President Donald Trump veto the bill that would reinstate rules barring providers from blocking or slowing internet content or offering paid “fast lanes.”