FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen outside the 11 Wall St. entrance of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S.-based stock funds in the week ended Wednesday posted $3.3 billion outflows, according to Lipper.

U.S. taxable bond funds attracted $8.2 billion, the 11th straight weekly inflow and money market funds drew $23.6 billion, the largest inflow since May, Lipper data published late Thursday showed.

U.S. municipal bond funds shed $605 million, the first outflow since November.