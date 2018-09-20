BlackRock's Fink: U.S. 'a big winner' in trade war in short-term - Yahoo Summit

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Larry Fink, chief executive of BlackRock (BLK.N), the world’s largest asset manager, on Thursday said the United States is “a big winner” in the trade war with China “in the short-term.”

FILE PHOTO - Larry Fink, Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock, takes part in the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit in New York, U.S., February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Fink, speaking at Yahoo Finance’s second annual “All Markets Summit,” said the United States is currently the dominant force in the trade war because U.S. companies are currently benefiting from the strong dollar, driving U.S. stocks up, while global equities have fallen. However, in the long term, trade tensions will hurt the United States as they are leading more non-American companies to China, Fink said.

BlackRock’s $6.3 trillion assets under management make the New York-based firm one of the most influential voices on investing worldwide. Fink was the first speaker at the event, addressing a group that included investors, executives and journalists.