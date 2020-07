A trader adjusts his mask as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - U.S.-based stock funds in the week ended Wednesday saw $3.3 billion of inflows, according to Lipper.

Taxable bond funds attracted $11.1 billion, the fifteenth straight weekly inflow, while U.S. money market funds drew $20.4 billion in the latest week, Lipper data showed.