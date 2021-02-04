U.S. stock funds post biggest weekly outflow since September: Lipper

(Reuters) - U.S. -based stock funds in the week ended Wednesday shed $12.4 billion, the biggest outflow since September, according to Lipper.

U.S. taxable bond funds attracted $12 billion, which was biggest weekly inflow since October, while money market funds shed $12.7 billion, marking the largest outflow in seven weeks, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

U.S. municipal bond funds attracted $1.6 billion, the 13th straight weekly inflow.