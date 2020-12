FILE PHOTO: The boot on the statue of George Washington, the first president of the United States, is seen across from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) following Election Day in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S.-based equity funds posted a $7.7 billion net outflow in the latest week, ending a four-week streak of inflows, according to Lipper.

Taxable bond funds attracted $5.4 billion in the week to Wednesday, their fifth straight weekly inflow, Lipper data released on Thursday showed. Money market funds drew $22.3 billion, the largest weekly inflow since May.