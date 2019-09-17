Factbox: WeWork takes its place in 2019's spoiled IPO party

(Reuters) - WeWork owner The We Company postponed its initial public offering (IPO) after a lackluster response from investors to its plans, adding to a long list of high profile names that have failed to click as listed companies this year.

The U.S. office-sharing startup’s latest step comes just days after Reuters reported that it might seek a valuation of between $10 billon and $12 billion, a deep discount to the $47 billion valuation it achieved in January.

While 2019 has seen some of the most recognizable private brands look hopefully at the public markets, those that did list on U.S. stock exchanges this year have had a rough year too.

- Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N)

— IPO Price: $45.00

— Debut date: May 10

— Debut open: $42.00; Debut close: $41.57

— Performance since IPO: down 23.5%

- Ride-hailing company Lyft Inc (LYFT.O)

— IPO Price: $72.00

— Debut date: March 29

— Debut open: $87.24; Debut close: $78.29

— Performance since IPO: down 33.6%

- Workplace messaging firm Slack Technologies Inc (WORK.N)

— Direct Listing on NYSE

— IPO reference price: $26.00

— Debut date: June 20

— Debut open: $38.50; Debut close: $38.62

— Performance since debut: down 32.2%

- China’s Wanda Sports Group Co Ltd (WSG.O)

— IPO Price: $8.00

— Debut date: July 26

— Debut open: $6.00; Debut close: $5.16

— Performance since IPO: down 41.4%

- Luxury online reseller RealReal Inc (REAL.O)

— IPO Price: $20.00

— Debut date: June 28

— Debut open: $28.00; Debut close: $28.90

— Performance since IPO: down 16.3%

- China’s largest live-streaming platform DouYu

International Holdings Inc (DOYU.O)

— IPO Price: $11.50

— Debut date: July 17

— Debut open: $11.02; Debut close: $11.50

— Performance since IPO: down 18.9%

Source- Reuters data, Regulatory filings

—Performance is based on stock’s Monday close