U.S. will not lift sanctions to get Iran to negotiating table - Biden

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said the United States will not lift its economic sanctions on Iran in order to get Tehran back to the negotiating table to discuss how to revive the Iran nuclear deal, according to a video released by CBS News on Sunday.

Asked if the United States will lift sanctions first to get Iran back to the negotiating table, Biden replied: “no” in the interview, which was recorded on Friday. Asked if Iran had to stop enriching uranium first, Biden nodded. It was not clear exactly what he meant, as Iran is permitted to enrich uranium under the 2015 nuclear deal within certain limits.