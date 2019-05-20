Britain tells Iran: Do not provoke the United States or Trump will retaliate

The U.S. Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge sail alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea May 17, 2019. Picture taken May 17, 2019. US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael Singley/Handout via REUTERS.

GENEVA (Reuters) - Britain told Iran on Monday not to underestimate the resolve of the United States, warning that if American interests were attacked then the administration of President Donald Trump would retaliate.

“I would say to the Iranians: Do not underestimate the resolve on the U.S. side,” Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt told reporters on the sidelines of the World Health Assembly in Geneva.

“They don’t want a war with Iran. But if American interests are attacked, they will retaliate. And that is something that the Iranians needs to think about very, very carefully.”