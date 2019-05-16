British government adapts London staffing on Iran: UK PM's spokeswoman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s foreign office has adapted its London staffing relating to Iran, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said on Thursday, after the United States stepped up forces in the Middle East to counter “clear indications” of threats from Iran.

The spokeswoman said the staffing change was due to “a period of increased focus” on Iran, but declined to comment on a report by Sky News that Britain had raised the threat level for military forces and diplomats in Iraq because of a heightened security risk from Iran.