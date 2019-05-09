China opposes unilateral U.S. sanctions on Iran, commerce ministry says

BEIJING (Reuters) - China opposes unilateral U.S. sanctions against Iran, and curbs on its oil will only worsen volatility in global energy markets, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday imposed new sanctions on Iran, targeting revenue from its exports of industrial metals, in Washington’s latest salvo over a 2015 international accord reining in the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.

An executive order issued by Trump also says individuals and entities face sanctions for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the sale, supply, or transfer to Iran of goods or services related to those industrial metal sectors.

Iran and China are important trade partners, and China will defend the rights of its firms, Chinese commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters.