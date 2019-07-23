World News
July 23, 2019 / 7:32 AM / in an hour

China says it strongly opposes U.S. sanctions on Chinese firm over Iran oil

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it strongly opposes U.S. sanctions on a Chinese energy firm for allegedly violating restrictions imposed on Iran’s oil sector.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a news briefing, after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States had sanctioned Chinese energy company Zhuhai Zhenrong Co Ltd because it “knowingly engaged in a significant transaction for the purchase or acquisition of crude oil from Iran”.

Reporting by Catherine Cadell, Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below