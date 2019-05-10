World News
May 10, 2019 / 1:02 PM / in an hour

Iran cleric says U.S.'fleet can be destroyed with one missile', ISNA news agency

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A senior Iranian cleric said in a Friday prayers sermon that the United States’ navy fleet could be “destroyed with one missile”, as a U.S aircraft carrier headed to the Gulf, the semi-official news agency ISNA reported.

The carrier Abraham Lincoln, deployed by President Donald Trump’s administration to the Middle East as a warning to Iran, passed through Egypt’s Suez Canal on Thursday, the Suez Canal Authority said.

“Ayatollah Yousef Tabatabai-Nejad,... referring to the Abraham Lincoln warship heading to the Gulf, said: ‘Their billion (-dollar) fleet can be destroyed with one missile,’” ISNA reported from the central city of Isfahan.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson

