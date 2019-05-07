Iran to announce "diminished commitments" to nuclear deal on Wednesday: state media

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s Foreign Ministry will announce Tehran’s “diminished commitments” to the 2015 nuclear deal to envoys of the accord’s five remaining signatories on Wednesday, and President Hassan Rouhani is to send a letter, state media said on Tuesday.

Tensions have risen on the eve of the anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from world powers’ nuclear deal with Iran. Tehran is likely to revive part of its halted nuclear program on Wednesday in response to the U.S. move but does not plan to pull out of the agreement itself, state media has said.

“On Wednesday, Iran will announce its decision to diminish its commitments to the (nuclear deal) ... after the unilateral U.S. withdrawal,” the state news agency IRNA said, adding that the Foreign Ministry will inform the envoys of Russia, China, Germany, France and Britain and that Rouhani will send a letter.