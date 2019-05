FILE PHOTO - Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan arrives to testify before a Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee hearing on the proposed FY2020 budget for the Defense Department on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said on Tuesday after briefing lawmakers on the threat from Iran that the United States had deterred possible attacks by deploying forces to the region.

“We have deterred attacks based on our reposturing of assets - deterred attacks against American forces. Our biggest focus at this point is to prevent Iranian miscalculation,” Shanahan told reporters on Capitol Hill.