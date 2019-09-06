Iran 'inching' toward place where talks could be held: Pentagon chief

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper talks to South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo as his arrives at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, August 9, 2019. Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Friday that it appeared Iran was inching toward a place where talks could be held, days after U.S. President Donald Trump left the door open to a possible meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the upcoming U.N. General Assembly in New York.

“It seems in some ways that Iran is inching toward that place where we could have talks and hopefully it’ll play out that way,” Esper said at the Royal United Services Institute think-tank in London.