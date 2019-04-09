France urges calm as U.S. names Iran Revolutionary Guards a terrorist group

PARIS (Reuters) - France called on Tuesday for avoiding any escalation of tensions in the Middle East region after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would name Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization.

Asked about the U.S. move, the French foreign ministry replied in an electronic press briefing that France remained committed to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

“We urge people to avoid escalating tensions or destabilizing the region,” the ministry added.