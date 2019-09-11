Iran's Rouhani tells France's Macron: no talks with U.S. while sanctions in place

FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a regional conference in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, June 15, 2019. REUTERS/Mukhtar Kholdorbekov/File Photo

(Reuters) - Iran will not negotiate with the United States while sanctions on Tehran are still enforced by Washington, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a phone call on Wednesday, according to Iranian state media.

“From the perspective of Iran’s government, parliament and people, with the sanctions still in place, negotiations with America have no meaning,” Rouhani said, quoted by the state broadcaster IRIB.