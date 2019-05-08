Germany urges Iran not to take any aggressive steps

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany regrets statements made by the Iranian government and urges Tehran not to take any aggressive steps, a government spokesman said on Wednesday after Iran said it was scaling back curbs to its nuclear program under a 2015 deal.

A German Foreign Ministry spokesman added that Berlin wants to keep the Iran nuclear deal, and said Berlin would fully stick to its commitments as long as Iran does the same.

A year after Washington pulled out of the nuclear deal, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday unveiled measures that do not appear to violate its terms yet, but could do so in the future if Iran were to persist on the course he set out.