U.S. seeks 'quagmire' with Iran in designating IRGC as terrorist group: Iran foreign minister

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign minister said on Sunday U.S. officials aiming to designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) as a terrorist group want to “drag the U.S. into a quagmire” on behalf of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“#NetanyahuFirsters who have long agitated for FTO (Foreign Terrorist Organisaton) of the IRGC fully understand its consequences for US forces in the region. In fact, they seek to drag US into a quagmire on his behalf,” Mohammed Javad Zarif said on his Twitter account. “@realDonaldTrump should know better than to be conned into another US disaster.”

Israel and Iran are arch-enemies in the Middle East.