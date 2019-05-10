Deputy Guards chief says Iran will not hold talks with U.S.: news agency

FILE PHOTO: A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of the U.S., Iran, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, France and the European Union during Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - A deputy head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said that Tehran will not hold talks with its arch enemy the United States and that Washington “will not dare launch military action against us”, the semi-official news agency Tasnim reported on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday urged Iran’s leadership to sit down and talk with him about giving up Tehran’s nuclear program and said he could not rule out a military confrontation given the heightened tensions between the two countries.

“No talks will be held with the Americans and the Americans will not dare take military action against us,” Yadollah Javani, the Guards’ deputy head for political affairs, was quoted as saying by Tasnim. “Our nation ... sees America as unreliable.”