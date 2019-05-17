Big Story 12
Iranian missiles can easily reach U.S. ships in Gulf: Guards deputy

DUBAI (Reuters) - A deputy head of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards said even short-range Iranian missiles could reach U.S. warships in the Gulf, adding that the United States could not afford a new war, the semi-official news agency Fars reported on Friday.

Iran-U.S. tensions have escalated, with increasing concern about a potential conflict as Washington has ratcheted up sanctions and political pressure on Tehran and built up the U.S. military presence in the region.

“Even our short-range missiles can easily reach (U.S.) warships in the Gulf,” Mohammad Saleh Jokar, the Guard’s deputy for parliamentary affairs, was quoted by Fars as saying.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson

