Lebanon's Hezbollah says U.S.-Iran war in region unlikely

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Hezbollah said on Friday that a regional war between Washington and Tehran had become unlikely as the United States knows it would pay a heavy price.

“War against Iran will not stop at Iran’s borders. The entire region will burn,” Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, said in a televised speech.

He said this would mean “all U.S. forces and interests in the region will be annihilated” and would hit U.S. allies Saudi Arabia and Israel.