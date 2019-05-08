Any Iranian attack against the U.S or allies will be met with force: U.S. Hook

GENEVA (Reuters) - Any Iranian attack against the United States or allies will be met with force, the U.S. special representative for Iran, said on Wednesday.

The United States does not want war with Iran but will continue putting maximum pressure on the Islamic Republic until it changes its behavior, Bryan Hook told reporters in a phone call. He mentioned Iran’s foreign policy as an area that could be changed, without citing specifics, and said Iran’s reduction of some commitments under its 2015 nuclear deal was against international norms.

Iran said on Wednesday it had started scaling-back some commitments under the nuclear pact and threatened to do more if world powers did not protect it from U.S. sanctions, a year after Washington pulled out of the deal.