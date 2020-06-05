U.S says door remains open for diplomacy with Iran

FILE PHOTO: Brian Hook, U.S. Special Representative for Iran, speaks at a news conference in London, Britain June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The door remains open for a wider negotiation with Iran about its nuclear program and other issues but so far talks have been limited to prisoner releases, U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Friday.

“(President Donald Trump) has had the door open to diplomacy for many years and in the same time frame, he has met (North Korean leader) Kim Jong Un three times. So, we would like to see the (Iranian) regime meet our diplomacy with diplomacy,” he told reporters one day after Iran freed U.S. citizen Michael White.