WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will not grant any more waivers to any countries that would allow them to buy Iranian oil without facing U.S. sanctions, a senior U.S. diplomat said on Wednesday.

Brian Hook, Iran Special Envoy, also said in a briefing the global oil market had already factored in Iranian oil exports falling to zero under the Trump administration’s economic pressure campaign against Tehran.