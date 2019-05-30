U.S. will respond with military force if its interests are attacked by Iran: Hook

FILE PHOTO: Brian Hook, U.S. Special Representative for Iran, speaks about potential threats posed by the Iranian regime to the international community, during a news conference at a military base in Washington, U.S., November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Al Drago

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United States will respond with military force if its interests are attacked by Iran, U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook told a news conference call on Thursday.

Hook spoke to reporters ahead of emergency summits of Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia due on Thursday to discuss drone strikes on oil installations in Saudi and attacks on four vessels, including two Saudi oil tankers, off the UAE coast earlier this month.

Tehran has denied involvement in either attack.