UAE says U.S. must have seen a threat to make its Iraq assessment

DUBAI (Reuters) - A senior United Arab Emirates official said on Wednesday that the United States must have seen a certain threat to make its assessment on Iraq.
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash was responding to a question if he agreed with the U.S. decision to pull staff from Iraq.
Washington ordered the departure of non-emergency American employees from its diplomatic missions in Iraq on Wednesday in another apparent show of concern about what it describes as threats from Iran.
Reporting by Rania El Gamal, writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Toby Chopra