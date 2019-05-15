UAE says U.S. must have seen a threat to make its Iraq assessment

DUBAI (Reuters) - A senior United Arab Emirates official said on Wednesday that the United States must have seen a certain threat to make its assessment on Iraq.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash was responding to a question if he agreed with the U.S. decision to pull staff from Iraq.

Washington ordered the departure of non-emergency American employees from its diplomatic missions in Iraq on Wednesday in another apparent show of concern about what it describes as threats from Iran.