Indications from U.S. and Iran that "things will end well": Iraqi PM

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi delivers a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron (not seen) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 3, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Tuesday he was getting indications from talks with both the United States and Iran that “things will end well” despite the current ramping up of rhetoric from both sides.

Speaking to journalists at a news conference, Abdul Mahdi said Baghdad was communicating regularly with Tehran and Washington, its two main allies who are themselves enemies, and was trying to reduce tensions.