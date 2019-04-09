Iraq says U.S. decision on Iran's Guards 'could have negative repercussions'

FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani meets with Iraq's Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi in Tehran, Iran, April 6, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Tuesday that Washington’s decision to designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guards a terrorist group “could have negative repercussions on Iraq and the region”.

“Iraq tried to stop the decision,” Abdul Mahdi told reporters during his weekly news conference, adding that Iraq would use all of its efforts to bring calm to the region since it maintains good relations with both Tehran and Washington.