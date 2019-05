FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani meets with Iraq's Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi in Tehran, Iran, April 6, 2019. Official Iranian President website/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Neither the United States nor Iran want war and Iraq is in contact with both, Iraq’s state news agency INA quoted Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi as saying on Tuesday.

The conflict between Washington and Tehran - Baghdad’s main allies who are themselves enemies- is a “complex file” that Iraq is working hard to find solutions for, Abdul Mahdi said.