Japan in close communication with U.S. on Iran sanctions - spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is in close communication with the United States on Iran sanctions, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday.

Suga declined to comment on details of the discussions, but said Japan has asked that sanctions should not have an adverse impact on the activities of Japanese companies.

The United States said on Friday it will temporarily allow eight importers to keep buying Iranian oil when it re-imposes sanctions on Monday to try to force Iran to curb its nuclear, missile and regional activities.

Washington has so far not named the eight, referred to as “jurisdictions”, a term that might include Taiwan which the United States does not regard as a country.

China, India, South Korea, Turkey, Italy, the United Arab Emirates and Japan have been the top importers of Iran’s oil, while Taiwan occasionally buys Iranian crude, although it is no major buyer.