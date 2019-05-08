Iran tells Russia its partial roll back of nuclear deal is legal: RIA

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attends a meeting with Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told his Russian counterpart on Wednesday that Tehran’s decision to reduce some voluntary commitments within its nuclear deal with world powers was legal, the RIA news agency reported.

Zarif, in Moscow for talks, told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that Iran’s actions did not violate the original terms of the nuclear agreement and that Tehran now had 60 days to take the necessary diplomatic steps.

Iran announced earlier on Wednesday it was scaling back curbs to its nuclear program under a 2015 deal with world powers, and threatened to do more — including enriching uranium to a higher level — if countries did not shield it from U.S. sanctions.