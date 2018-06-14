FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 6:45 PM / in an hour

U.S. expresses 'deep concern' over Iran's arrest of rights lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States expressed concern on Thursday at reports of the re-arrest of Iranian human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, who most recently represented women detained for protesting Iran’s mandatory hijab law, the State Department said.

Sotoudeh, who has represented Iranian opposition activists, was sentenced to six years in jail in 2010 and banned from practice after being convicted of spreading propaganda and conspiring to harm state security.

“We call on Iranian authorities to release her immediately, along with the hundreds of others who are currently imprisoned simply for expressing their views and desires for a better life,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander

