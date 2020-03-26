Iran has no knowledge of former FBI agent's whereabouts: official tweets

FILE PHOTO: Christine Levinson (R), wife of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, watches as her son Daniel Levinson displays a web print of his father's picture to journalists while attending a news conference at Switzerland's embassy in Tehran December 22, 2007. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl (IRAN)

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran has no knowledge about the whereabouts of a former FBI agent who disappeared in March 2007 in the Islamic Republic, a spokesman for the Iranian mission at the United Nations tweeted on Thursday, after Robert Levinson’s family said he had died in Iranian custody.

“Iran has always maintained that its officials have no knowledge of Mr. Levinson’s whereabouts, and that he is not in Iranian custody. Those facts have not changed,” tweeted Alireza Miryousefi.