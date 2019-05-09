EU wants to avoid escalation of Iran dispute - Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures during a news conference after the informal meeting of European Union leaders in Sibiu, Romania, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

SIBIU, Romania (Reuters) - The European Union wants to avoid an escalation in the dispute about Iran’s nuclear program, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, adding that Tehran must recognize that it is in its own interests to remain committed to the nuclear deal.

Iran announced steps on Wednesday to ease curbs on its nuclear program, in response to new U.S. sanctions imposed after Washington abandoned the deal a year ago.