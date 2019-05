MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia could raise the topic of a new U.S. troop deployment in the Middle East at the U.N. Security Council, lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov, deputy head of parliament’s foreign affairs committee, said on Friday, RIA news agency reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he will send about 1,500 American troops to the Middle East, mostly as a protective measure, amid heightened tensions with Iran.