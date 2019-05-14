U.S. warns on possible 'imminent threats' to U.S. forces in Iraq

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military said on Tuesday that there were possible imminent threats to U.S. troops in Iraq, who were now at a high level of alert, and underscored concerns about Iranian-backed forces in the region.

“(The U.S. mission) is now at a high level of alert as we continue to closely monitor credible and possibly imminent threats to U.S. forces in Iraq,” said Navy Captain Bill Urban, a spokesman at the U.S. military’s Central Command, as he sought to clarify contradictory remarks by a British commander earlier on Tuesday.