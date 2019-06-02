Iran warns any clash in the Gulf would push oil prices above $100: Fars new

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. military vessels in the Gulf are within the range of Iranian missiles, a top military aide to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday, warning any clash between the two countries would push oil prices above $100 a barrel.

Yahya Rahim Safavi was quoted as saying by Fars news agency: “The first bullet fired in the Persian Gulf will push oil prices above $100. This would be unbearable to America, Europe and the U.S. allies like Japan and South Korea.”