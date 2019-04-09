Iran's armed forces says will fight U.S. Central Command: news agency

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s armed forces condemned on Tuesday the United States’ designation of the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Iran’s most senior military body - which also oversees the elite Revolutionary Guards - said in a statement that it “will use all its means to fight” against United States Central Command (CENTCOM).

In response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s move to blacklist the Guards, Iran retaliated by designating CENTCOM as a terrorist organization in turn.